Jarvis' OT goal gives the Hurricanes a stunning comeback in the Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. — The time was coming, the Carolina Hurricanes kept insisting, when their top-line guys and the power play would make big plays.

Turns out, they were right.

Just in time, too, to keep the Hurricanes in their Stanley Cup Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Seth Jarvis blasted a one-timer past Carter Hart on the power play at the 3:56 mark of overtime — a breakthrough moment for Jarvis and a unit that had sputtered throughout the playoffs — to lift the Hurricanes past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night. That ended a night that saw Carolina trail 2-0 entering the third period and looking overmatched, rally with three unanswered goals, then regroup after giving up a tying goal late to force the OT.

Just as importantly, the Hurricanes went from staring at an 0-2 series deficit after losing twice at home to heading West in a tied series after an abrupt turn of fortune.

Carolina's power play entered the night just 7 of 58 (12.1%) after ranking fourth in the regular season at 24.9%. But, that unit struck twice to change everything on Thursday night, first with captain Jordan Staal redirecting Shayne Gostisbehere's shot to beat Carter Hart from the top of the crease for a 3-2 lead with the man advantage.

Then came Jarvis' finish, only the fourth goal of the playoffs for the top-line forward who led the team with 32 regular-season goals.

When he buried the shot from the left circle, he skated toward the blue line and dropped to one knee to slide across the ice while the Hurricanes' bench spilled onto the ice in a stunned celebration.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday in Las Vegas.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.