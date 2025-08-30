Jelena Ostapenko apologizes on social media for what she said to Taylor Townsend at the US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko apologized on social media Saturday for telling Taylor Townsend she had "no education" after losing to her at the U.S. Open earlier in the week, explaining that she intended to call out Townsend for what Ostapenko perceived as poor tennis etiquette.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion from Latvia, wrote in a post that English is not her native language, “so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe (is) tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.”

After the episode on Wednesday, when the two players had an extended back-and-forth after shaking hands at the net, a reporter asked Townsend, who is Black, whether she thought there were racial undertones to what Ostapenko said on the court.

“I didn’t take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ and all of the things, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth,” Townsend responded.

Ostapenko wrote on social media that day that she found Townsend "disrespectful" for not apologizing after being helped by a net cord during a point. Ostapenko also complained that Townsend began warming up before the match up at the net, instead of back at the baseline.

Townsend will play in the fourth round of singles on Sunday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.