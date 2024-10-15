Jets acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from Raiders, AP sources say

The New York Jets have agreed to terms to acquire disgruntled wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Jets are sending a conditional third-round pick in next year's draft that could become a second-rounder, but it is pending a physical, one of the people told the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams didn't announce the deal.

NFL Network was the first to report the trade.

The 31-year-old Adams immediately boosts a Jets offense that has been inconsistent through the first part of the season. The three-time All-Pro joins Garrett Wilson to give Rodgers two No. 1-caliber wide receivers to throw to, complementing fellow receivers Mike Williams, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson, tight end Tyler Conklin and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Adams, who missed the Raiders’ last three games with a hamstring injury, told the team he wanted out of Las Vegas — and the team was willing to accommodate his request.

And now he’s back with Rodgers, the quarterback with whom he enjoyed eight seasons of success catching passes from in Green Bay.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

