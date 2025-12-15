Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks fired by coach Aaron Glenn after 48-20 loss to Jaguars

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Monday, a day after the team gave up 48 points in one of its worst losses in a 3-11 season.

Glenn announced that Chris Harris, the team's defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, would take over for Wilks. Glenn added that he would assist Harris in the play-calling duties this week.

Glenn, in his first season as the Jets' head coach, said during a video call with reporters that he made the decision late Sunday night — a few hours after New York's 48-20 loss at Jacksonville. Glenn said he spoke to Wilks on Monday morning to inform him that he was relieving him of his duties.

“I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time,” Glenn said. “I've said this all along, that I'm evaluating players, I'm evaluating coaches, I'm evaluating myself, and I just felt like this was the best decision for right now, for the team and for this organization.”

Wilks was the first of the Jets' three coordinators hired by Glenn after he took over as head coach in January. Wilks was out of the NFL last season while serving as a volunteer adviser for Charlotte’s football team. He was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2023 but was fired after the 49ers’ loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilks' defense with the Jets struggled all season, ranking among the league's worst against the run and points allowed. New York set an NFL record with no interceptions through its first 14 games, which also tied a league mark for any 14-game stretch in a season.

The Jets had expected their defense to be a strength for a team that was adjusting to changes to its coaching staff and with a new general manager in Darren Mougey. But the unit struggled all season under Wilks. As of Monday, the Jets' defense ranks 20th overall, 29th against the run and 30th in average points allowed. The pass defense has been serviceable, ranking 12th in the league.

New York, which failed to make the playoffs for the 15th straight year, dealt two of its top players — cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams — at the trade deadline. That further weakened an already inconsistent defense under Wilks.

Two weeks ago, the Jets gave up 167 yards rushing in a 27-24 victory over Atlanta. The porous defense followed that up by allowing 239 yards on the ground last week in a 34-10 loss to Miami. On Sunday, Trevor Lawrence threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in the blowout loss at Jacksonville.

After the game, Glenn brushed off questions about whether he might consider pulling play-calling duties from Wilks, saying he brought the veteran coach to New York “for a reason, and I want him to run his system.” A few hours later, Glenn decided to move forward without Wilks for the final three games of the season.

“I just thought that from last week going into this week, the improvement wasn't there,” Glenn said. “And I thought it was time to make a change.”

