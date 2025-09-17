Jets quarterback Justin Fields ruled out with concussion, Tyrod Taylor to start against Buccaneers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out Wednesday for the game at Tampa Bay with a concussion, and Tyrod Taylor will start against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Coach Aaron Glenn announced the decision before the Jets' first practice of the week. Fields remains in the concussion protocol after being hurt late in the Jets' 30-10 loss to Buffalo last Sunday.

“I just know how these things are,” Glenn said, declining to say whether Fields has improved while in the protocol. “Just to my knowledge, this will be a week he'll be out.”

Fields fell backward when he was sacked by Joey Bosa in the fourth quarter and the back of his helmet hit off the turf. He was down for a few moments before he was able to get up and walk off under his own power.

The 36-year-old Taylor will start for the first time since doing so in five games for the Giants in 2023.

“I have competed against him a number of times and there's an element within him that we also have in Justin that I like a lot,” Glenn said, likely referring to how both are dual-threat quarterbacks.

“The fact that he's been in this league for a long time, there's no coverage, there's no pressure that he hasn't seen,” Glenn added. “That's why I have confidence in him. He's a very studious person, a good athlete. ... There's no better player that you would want as your backup quarterback than him at this point in time.”

Taylor missed the Jets’ three preseason games with a knee injury that required surgery, but Glenn isn't concerned that Taylor will be compromised in any way. Taylor went 7 of 11 for 56 yards in place of Fields against the Bills, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert.

“He has over 14 years of reps,” Glenn said of Taylor. “So, he's not new to this.”

Taylor, who signed a two-year deal with the Jets last year to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup, has 58 career starts in the NFL. He began his career as a backup with Baltimore from 2011 through 2014 before going to Buffalo, where he started 43 games over three seasons.

Taylor later started games for Cleveland (three in 2018), the Los Angeles Chargers (one in 2020), Houston (six in 2021) and the Giants (five in 2023). He has thrown for 12,310 yards and 69 touchdowns with 29 interceptions in 95 games over 14-plus seasons. Taylor also has rushed for 2,302 yards and 19 TDs.

It's a tough break for Fields, who had a standout debut against Pittsburgh with a touchdown pass and two TD runs in the loss. But he struggled mightily against the Bills, going just 3 of 11 for 27 yards and running for 49 yards on five carries before leaving the game with the concussion.

It is believed to be the first documented concussion for Fields in the NFL.

Glenn said edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle), safety Tony Adams (groin), nickel cornerback Michael Carter II (shoulder), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring) and running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) were being evaluated, but “a lot of those guys are trending in the right direction.”

