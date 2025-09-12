Jordan Love and Tucker Kraft lead the way in Packers' 27-18 victory over Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have delivered a strong opening statement to the rest of the NFL.

It helps that he’s not facing the kind of pass rush that his teammates are bringing to opposing quarterbacks.

Love threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and the Packers beat the Washington Commanders 27-18 on Thursday night. Couple that with their 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and the Packers already have two wins over playoff teams from last season.

“It feels good,” Love said. “We couldn't have started the season off on a better note. It’s a thing we’ve just got to keep building on, but it feels great right now.”

Tight end Tucker Kraft caught six passes for a career-high 124 yards to help the Packers go 2-0 for the first time since 2020. Love and Kraft connected for an 8-yard touchdown strike with 8:57 left to thwart the Commanders' comeback attempt.

“Hopefully, I can keep stacking games like that,” Kraft said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever gotten over 100 yards, including college.”

Love went 19 of 31 to lead an offense that was playing without injured linemen Zach Tom and Aaron Banks. Love's other touchdown pass was a 5-yarder to Romeo Doubs in the first quarter.

That was more than enough offense for Green Bay, considering how much its defense bothered Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington (1-1) gained just 11 yards in the first quarter and didn’t reach the end zone until scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final period.

“We played consistent,” said Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, who had half a sack and three hurries. “We gave up some things that we didn’t want to, more points than what we wanted to, but we made them earn everything, and that’s just important. No big plays, we made them earn everything, and that’s the good part.”

This could be a costly defeat for the Commanders, as running back Austin Ekeler injured his right Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was carted off the field with a quadriceps injury in the second period.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn had no immediate update on their conditions after the game.

“We'll use the weekend to see where we're at from the injuries,” Quinn said. “I don't want to make a guess.”

Daniels was 24 of 42 for 200 yards with touchdown passes of 20 yards to Zach Ertz and 10 yards to Deebo Samuel. Daniels was sacked four times and pressured all night.

“They played better than us,” Daniels said. “Not really much (else) to say.”

The Packers have won their last seven home matchups with Washington, which hasn't beaten the Packers on the road since a 20-17 victory at Milwaukee County Stadium in 1988. Washington’s last win at Lambeau Field was a 16-7 decision in 1986.

Green Bay built a 14-3 halftime lead by putting together two touchdown drives of 90-plus yards.

Doubs' touchdown capped a seven-play, 96-yard drive that included a 57-yard completion to Kraft, plus a 14-yard scramble by Love on third-and-9 from Washington’s 19.

Josh Jacobs made it 14-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run to finish a 10-play, 92-yard march that featured a 37-yard completion to Malik Heath, who did an outstanding job of keeping both feet inbounds while making a catch at Washington’s sideline. Jacobs finished with 84 yards on 23 carries.

Washington gained 23 yards on its first three series before getting on the board with a 51-yard field goal from Matt Gay, who later missed from 58 and 52 yards.

“I just felt like we didn't find the rhythm that we needed to, really from jump street,” Quinn said.

After Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal made it 17-3 in the third quarter, Washington cut the margin to 17-10 on Ertz's touchdown catch with 13:45 remaining. But the Packers reached the end zone on their next series, and McManus added a 56-yard field goal later in the fourth quarter.

Samuel's touchdown closed the scoring with 2:53 left.

Injuries

Commanders: TE John Bates and WR Noah Brown left with groin injuries. CB Jonathan Jones hurt his hamstring.

Packers: OT Zach Tom (quadriceps) and OG Aaron Banks (ankle/groin) didn't play. WR Jayden Reed injured his shoulder in the first quarter while making a 33-yard touchdown catch that was nullified by a penalty.

Saluting Sharpe

The Packers honored Sterling Sharpe in a halftime ceremony. The 2025 Hall of Fame inductee was a star receiver for the Packers from 1988-94.

Up next

Commanders: Host Las Vegas on Sept. 21.

Packers: At Cleveland on Sept. 21.

