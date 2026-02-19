Jordan Stolz tries to win his 3rd speedskating gold medal of the Olympics

MILAN — American speedskater Jordan Stolz heads into the 1,500-meter race at the Olympics in search of his third gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Stolz is again the favorite at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium on Thursday, just as he was in the 500 and the 1,000, both of which he won. Those earlier victories made the 21-year-old from Wisconsin just the second man to get gold in both of those distances at one Olympics, joining Eric Heiden, who collected a total of five titles at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

“I’m proud to be mentioned in the same sentence as Jordan Stolz,” said Heiden, who has been attending races in Milan. "That kid’s a stud.”

If Stolz does climb to the top step of the podium again, he would be the first male speedskater to win a trio of golds at one Games since Norway's Johann Olav Koss did it at the Lillehammer Olympics in 1994.

Dutch skater Irene Schouten won three women's races at the Beijing Olympics four years ago.

Only two speedskaters ever have won at least four golds at one Games: Lidiya Skoblikova, representing the Soviet Union, took home four in 1964, and Heiden had his record 5-for-5 performance 16 years later.

After the 1,500 — which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET), Stolz is scheduled to take part in his fourth event in Milan on Saturday, in the mass start.

In addition to the two wins already, Stolz set Olympic records in both the 500 and 1,000.

Asked to sum up his trip to Italy after those events, he said: “It’s a success, but it’s more so of a partial success if I don’t win the 1,500, just because I’ve been so good in that distance for so long. So I hope I can win that one.”

His first career Olympic golds had been anticipated, if not downright expected, by many before competition began in Milan.

That's, at least in part, because he owns a pair of world titles each at 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meters and holds the world record in the 1,000. He also has been dominant on the World Cup circuit.

“I think Jordan,” said Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, the bronze medalist behind Stolz in the 500, “is the greatest speedskater of all-time.”

