JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — JuJu Watkins broke out of a scoring slump with 38 points, helping sixth-ranked Southern California topple No. 1 UCLA 71-60 and further delivering on her goal of restoring the program to its earlier glory.

Some of those Trojans stars from the early 1980s — including Hall of Famers Cheryl Miller and Tina Thompson — joined a raucous crowd as USC rallied for the program’s first win over a top-ranked team since 1983 on Thursday night.

“Gonna be one of those nights,” DJ Mal-Ski told the soldout crowd of 10,258 during pregame warmups.

It surely was.

After her sister Mali sang the national anthem, Watkins scored eight points in five minutes to start the game when the Trojans put the Bruins in an early hole.

“JuJu got hot off the bounce and she got in a rhythm,” UCLA coach Cori Close said.

Watkins had all of USC's points in the second quarter when they were outscored 20-14. She stopped the Bruins' 10-0 run with a 3-pointer that kept the Trojans ahead 38-35 at the half.

It was her second-highest scoring game of the season, just two points shy of her 40-point effort against California Baptist on Dec. 3.

“I wear #12 to be like JuJu,” read a sign held by a youngster.

So did the predominantly cardinal-clad crowd that was diverse in its age, gender and racial makeup, a testament to Watkins' drawing power and the support she enjoys from the nearby Watts community where she grew up.

The stars were out on the rainy night, too.

Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers wore a JuJu T-shirt. Watkins spotted actors Kevin Hart and Issa Rae, along with singer Monica.

“When you have people like that show up you can’t disappoint,” Watkins said. “I’m really just like a kid out there and just living out my dreams.”

She was coming off a nightmarish stretch, having shot 12 of 45 from the floor in her last two home games. She was just 4 of 25 from 3-point range in that span, too.

“It has been a tough couple weeks for me,” she said. “There’s a lesson in everything and I think that is to always stay joyful on the court.”

Watkins hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 10 free throws to go with 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists.

“I didn't plan on having that many blocks but that’s what we needed to win,” she said.

Typically cool with a demeanor that gives away nothing, Watkins was energized from the start, winning the opening tipoff. She missed her first shot, but quickly hit a 3, one of her three in the first quarter.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb relished her superstar's response to the recent tough times, saying, “JuJu’s just heroic shot-making and effort and intensity, especially coming with the million questions she gets when it’s not perfect out there.”

Fans were on their feet in the closing minutes, creating the kind of raucous atmosphere that keeps growing in Watkins' second year. NFL rookie of the year Jayden Daniels, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby of the LA Sparks, and Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia were also in the crowd cheering her on.

“This is a historic Galen (Center) performance,” Gottlieb said.

