Keala Tomoda-Bannert of Hawaii wins Super Girl Surf Pro

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro awarded its first place title to Keala Tomoda-Bannert from Hawaii.

The Super Girl Surf Pro is the World Surf League’s Qualifying Series 3000.

An increase in swell provided three-to-five-foot waves that Tomoda-Bannert unleashed for “multiple excellent rides” including the highest scoring wave of the contest – a 9.0 and 8.0 for a combined 17 out of 20 possible points.

With her win, she now joins an elite group of women to wear the coveted Super Girl Cape. This is her first-ever win in the Super Girl Surf Pro Series which began 17 years ago in San Diego before coming to Jacksonville Beach three years ago with its east coast series.

Keala Tomoda-Bannert, is ranked number 1 on the Hawaii and Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series.

Keala Tomoda-Bannert

Thousands of people came out to Jacksonville Beach to attend the festivities throughout the weekend despite windy and cooler weather that came in Saturday afternoon.

Great concerts and interactive games throughout the weekend delighted patrons as they enjoyed the free events and activities at SeaWalk Pavilion.

Jacksonville Beach’s own Lanea Mons surfed her way into the quarter finals but came up short against Hawaiian Liotta who was runner-up to Tomoda-Bannert.









