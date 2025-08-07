Keenan Allen returns to Chargers, feeling at home in new facility

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — (AP) — Keenan Allen walked into Los Angeles Charges training camp on Thursday feeling at home, despite a head coach and training facility that were new to him.

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver got to work two days after signing with the team that drafted him in 2013 after spending last season with the Chicago Bears.

“This is amazing,” he said, gesturing at The Bolt, the team's year-old facility. “Just happy to be back. This is where I'm supposed to be.”

Although Allen said his year in Chicago “was all love,” he still kept on eye on the Chargers under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh.

“This is more close to home, my family, what I'm used to,” he said. “The organization, people around the building. Just feel like I'm home.”

The Chargers traded Allen to the Bears last offseason for a fourth-round draft pick in a move he believes “could have been prevented at some point.” He had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven TDs in Chicago.

In the free agent market, Allen said he “got a little downplayed” and that is motivating him.

“I still want to play, still got a little hunger, a chip on my shoulder,” he said.

Entering his 13th season, Allen is the second-most experienced player on the roster behind long snapper Josh Harris with 14 years.

Allen joins a wide receiver corps that is different than in recent years. Ladd McConkey returns for his second season after breaking Allen’s single-season rookie record for catches and yards.

“That was great,” Allen said, before adding with a smile, “He had a little bit more games.”

Allen sees himself fitting in well with McConkey.

“You got two guys who know how to play football and love to play football. I think you can put us anywhere,” he said. “Last year, he showed he can do it all too. He's elusive, fast, he made a lot of plays.”

The Chargers also have Quentin Johnston, Tyler Conklin and rookies Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith after free agent Mike Williams suddenly retired before the start of training camp.

“The young guys are much better than what I’m used to seeing in training camp this early,” Allen said. “Their technique, the way they’re getting down field, the way they’re pressing coverage I think is great.”

Allen talks to Williams and said there's “zero chance” he would unretire.

Second-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter met Allen for the first time before practice.

“Man, it was awesome. So much respect for Keenan, glad we got him back,” he said. “It’s just another weapon that you can tell has a lot of familiarity and comfort with the quarterback. I’m excited to see what he brings to that side of the ball.”

Quarterback Justin Herbert made Allen his favorite target in their previous time together, with the 33-year-old wide receiver catching 24 TD passes.

“You got to put the work in. I’m not in football shape. They threw me right in the fire, put the pads on,” Allen said. “You got to get in there and do it at some point so might as well go out the first day. Tomorrow should be easier, just start to get your confidence and feel back.”

