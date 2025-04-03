Kelsie Whitmore is trying to make history in the Mexican Baseball League

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Two-way player Kelsie Whitmore was invited for a tryout with the Aguila de Veracruz, where she will try to become the first woman to play in the Mexican Baseball League, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Whitmore is a pitcher and an outfielder who was the first female player in an MLB partnered league while suiting up for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League in 2022.

Aguila de Veracruz did not reveal details about the invitation and just unveiled pictures of their practice with the American player on it.

“Whitmore has playing experience in the Atlantic League and the Pioneer League,” the Mexican club said on social media.

The American player traveled with the team to Nayarit, in the Mexican Pacific Coast, where the team will play a three-game preseason series against the Puebla Pericos.

Veracruz opens the regular season on April 18 when they take on Puebla.

With the FerryHawks, Whitmore became the first woman to play in the Atlantic League.

Last season, Whitmore played with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League, becoming the first women to play for that league.

