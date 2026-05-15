Ko and Doherty lead in Cincinnati, with Korda 3 back in bid for 3rd straight win

CINCINNATI — Jin Young Ko and Amanda Doherty each shot 4-under 66 on Friday to share the second-round lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship, with Nelly Korda three shots back in her bid for a third straight victory.

Korda had two late birdies in a 67 in the morning session at Maketewah Country Club. She won The Chevron Championship for her third major, then followed with a victory in Mexico before taking last week off.

“There have definitely been some loose shots,” Korda said. “Not really happy with the way I’m hitting it right now, but overall, I mean, I’m not complaining with the position I’m in. Hopefully, I can go figure something out again on the range after today.”

Ko had a bogey-free round in the morning to reach 7-under 133 on the first-year venue. The 30-year-old South Korean player has 15 LPGA Tour victories, winning two majors in 2019.

“Getting older, like little more afraid and think too much," Ko said. “I’m just trying to be like the time, like 2018 through 2021. So, brave is good key for me, and just have fun.”

Doherty had five birdies and a bogey in the afternoon session, closing with a birdie on the par-3 18th. The 28-year-old former Florida State player is winless on the tour. She's fighting to secure higher tour status to avoid missing events.

“I’m really excited,” Doherty said. “I’m just excited to be teeing it up this week after reshuffling after Mexico. I’m going in with that mindset I think and just happy to be here and happy to be playing.”

Lottie Woad was a stroke back after a 64. She played the first 10 holes in 6 under. Lydia Ko, playing alongside Korda and Jeeno Thitikul, was another shot back after a 67.

Korda and Thitikul (67) were 4 under with Jennifer Kupcho (66), Chella Choi (70) and Rio Takeda (70). Thitikul won the Mizuho Americas Open last week in New Jersey

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