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Koivun moves 3 strokes up at the 3M Open with a 3rd-round 61 and tournament-record back 9

By DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press
3M Open Golf Jackson Koivun hits from the sixth tee during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press

BLAINE, Minn. — PGA Tour rookie Jackson Koivun shot a 61 in the third round of the 3M Open on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at 20-under par, setting a tournament record with a 28 on the back nine at the TPC Twin Cities.

Emiliano Grillo and Ben Kohles each had a 65 and are tied for second at 17 under. Michael Brennan shot a 63 and shared fourth with Chandler Phillips at 16 under. Denny McCarthy, Billy Horschel and Michael Kim were in sixth at 15 under.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, was six strokes behind Koivun in a four-way tie for ninth place with Davis Thompson, Seamus Power and Brian Harman.

The 21-year-old Koivun, who was the top-ranked amateur player after a standout college career at Auburn and turned pro last month following the U.S. Open, had two eagles and six birdies to separate from the pack on a steamy and still afternoon that was ideal for low scores.

Koivun sank a 12-foot putt on the 12th green and an 14-footer on the 18th to eagle two of the three par-5s on the lake-filled course, which joined the tour schedule in 2019. Koivun, who tied for 10th two weeks ago at the ISCO Championship in Kentucky, shot a 64 on Thursday and a 68 on Friday.

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