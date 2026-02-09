Kylian Mbappé's scoring streak for Madrid has some wondering if he'll overtake Cristiano Ronaldo

MADRID — Kylian Mbappé's latest impressive scoring run with Real Madrid has brought up comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

After Mbappé scored his 23rd goal in 22 Spanish league games in Madrid's 2-0 win at Valencia on Sunday, coach Álvaro Arbeloa said the France striker could be well on his way to matching the success of Ronaldo at the Spanish powerhouse.

“What Cristiano achieved seemed extraterrestrial, something impossible to match and no one could come close,” Arbeloa said. "Mbappé has a long way to go because Cristiano was here for many years, but he has the conditions to follow in his footsteps, and you never know if he’ll be able to surpass him. But if anyone can, it’s Kylian.”

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, currently playing in Saudi Arabia, played for Madrid from 2009-18, breaking nearly every club record.

The 27-year-old Mbappé joined the Spanish powerhouse last season and quickly matched some of the numbers of the Portugal star. Mbappé scored 59 goals in 2025 to equal's Ronaldo's club-record tally in 2013.

At the time, Mbappé called Ronaldo his “idol, the best player in the history of Real Madrid and a reference point in world soccer. It’s an honor for me.”

Mbappé started this year on a roll and with even better numbers, having scored nine goals in seven matches. He needed 11 games to reach nine goals last year. He has 43 goals in 35 appearances for club and country this season.

“It’s a great fortune, because right now he’s the best player in the world with what he’s proving day in and day out, game after game," Arbeloa said of Mbappé.

Arbeloa, who took over the club's helm this year to replace Xabi Alonso, was a former Madrid defender who was a teammate of Ronaldo at Madrid, playing six seasons with him from 2009-2016.

Mbappé’s France and Madrid teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni also was among those saying Mbappé has what it takes to surpass Ronaldo’s numbers with Madrid, according to Spanish media.

Ronaldo left the Spanish club with 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances.

Mbappé criticizes referee

Television cameras caught Mbappé criticizing the officiating crew in the game against Valencia, with the France striker apparently using the word “clown” to talk about one referee. Mbappé seemed to be looking for an explanation for an offside call but the referee didn't appear to want to talk to the player.

Mbappé's Madrid has won seven in a row in the Spanish league and sits one points behind leader Barcelona after 23 matches. It will face José Mourinho's Benfica in the first knockout phase of the Champions League.

