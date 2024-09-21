Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for pole position at F1's Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Lando Norris edged ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen on Saturday to start on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Qualifying turned into a one-lap shootout for the top positions when a crash for Carlos Sainz Jr. interrupted the final session.

“I was finding it a little difficult to progress much and to get a lot of lap time and more of the guys around seemed to get quicker and quicker,” Norris said.

"So it put me under a little bit more pressure, especially with just one lap at the end, but it was good enough for pole and I’m happy with that."

The McLaren driver was .203 of a second ahead of Verstappen to start on pole, with Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes, .316 off Norris' time.

Verstappen, who said he was happy with second after struggling for grip in practice in his Red Bull, leads Norris in the standings by 59 points. There are seven rounds of the championship remaining, including Sunday's race.

Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri, the winner in Azerbaijan last week, was only fifth after going slower in the top-10 session than he had earlier in qualifying.

After Hamilton, Mercedes also had George Russell fourth in one of its better qualifying sessions this year, but it was a day to forget for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc had his lap time deleted in the final session for going off track and Sainz crashed.

Sainz spun into the wall in what he called a “big snap” of the steering, possibly caused by cold tires. The car was left with damage to the rear end and Sainz, who seemed unhurt, qualified 10th.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was only 13th in another disappointing result this season.

Daniel Ricciardo qualified 16th, eight places behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda, as the Australian’s place with RB comes under threat. Red Bull’s second team could replace Ricciardo with reserve driver Liam Lawson for the last six rounds of the championship, starting from the United States Grand Prix next month.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.