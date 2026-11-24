NEW YORK — The anthem singer who got the lyrics wrong in her rendition of "O Canada" prior to the New York Islanders' home game Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs apologized in a tearful social media post after the mistake went viral.

Sarrah Strimel Bentley sang “we lend our hearts to thee” instead of “we stand on guard for thee." Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, an American who has played his entire NHL career in Toronto, was caught on camera reacting with an odd look to the error.

Strimel Bentley, who is a breast cancer survivor, said she messed up the words of a song she was unfamiliar with after practicing them.

"I just wanted to apologize to all of my Canadians," she said on Instagram. “Getting up in front of 18,000 people singing an anthem that you haven’t heard for your whole life is scary, and I botched the lyrics and I’m really sorry. I got put in menopause because I had breast cancer, and tonight is about hockey fighting cancer and menopause makes you forget things. So, I just wish that you’d be a little easier on someone who is just a human being, and I’m sorry.”

The Leafs on social media riffed on the lyrical change after their first goal, posting, "Jake McCabe, would lend my heart to thee." McCabe was initially credited with scoring, before officials changed it when replays showed his shot went in off teammate Dakota Joshua.

That was the start of Toronto rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win and end its losing streak at nine games.

Strimel Bentley finished her post with a nod to the correct lyrics, saying: “Thank you for giving me grace. I love Canada. I stand on guard for thee.”

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