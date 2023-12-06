LeBron James leads Lakers to the In-Season Tournament semifinals with a 106-103 win over Suns

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the last semifinal spot in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament with a 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 15 rebounds and Austin Reaves scored 20 points for the top-seeded Lakers, who will face New Orleans on Thursday in Las Vegas. Milwaukee faces Indiana in the East semifinal.

James put on a masterful shooting performance down the stretch while also racking up 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals. The 21-year veteran scored 15 of the Lakers' first 19 points in the final period and got the assists on his teammates' other two baskets while Los Angeles pulled ahead.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points, but he badly missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Suns. Phoenix had won eight of 10 before losing to Los Angeles for the third time already this season.

Devin Booker cut the Lakers' lead to 102-101 on a layup with 29 seconds to play, but Reaves drilled his third 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Durant made another layup moments later, and Davis missed one of two free throws to open the door for Durant's potential tying shot.

Booker and Grayson Allen scored 21 points apiece for Phoenix.

The Lakers earned the top seed in the West by going unbeaten in the group stage of the inaugural tournament, including a win at Phoenix on Nov. 10. The Suns rebounded from that setback to earn a wild-card spot in the knockout round.

While fans are still debating the merits of the In-Season Tournament, both the Lakers’ Darvin Ham and Phoenix’s Frank Vogel said their players are getting into the spirit of the event, particularly with the motivation to earn financial bonuses for their teams’ support personnel and younger players.

“They’re well aware of that bag,” Ham said with a grin. “Money speaks, man.”

Bradley Beal missed his 11th straight game with his persistent back injury for the Suns, who hung in despite committing 22 turnovers while their two healthy superstars struggled with foul trouble. Booker picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, while Durant entered the final period with four fouls and committed his fifth with 3:18 to play.

Phoenix committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone, the most by any team in the league this season. The Suns trailed by 15 in the first half, but scored 14 consecutive points out of halftime to take a lead.

