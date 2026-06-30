LeBron James not returning to Lakers, plans to play 24th season elsewhere, AP source says

LeBron James will not be back with the Los Angeles Lakers and plans to play a record-extending 24th NBA season elsewhere, a person with knowledge of those plans confirmed Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because James had not revealed that decision publicly. ESPN, citing James’ longtime agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, first reported James’ plans.

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