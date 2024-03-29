Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize $25 million, 1-year contract

PHOENIX — (AP) — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their $25 million, one-year deal on Friday.

Montgomery pitched for Texas against Arizona in the World Series last year, and his addition bulks up the defending National League champions’ rotation. He should slide into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot once he’s ready for game action, joining Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodríguez, who signed an $80 million, four-year contract with the Diamondbacks earlier in the offseason.

The contract includes a vesting option for 2025.

If Montgomery makes at least 10 starts this season, the option would become guaranteed at $20 million and the left-hander also would gain the right to opt out. The option price would escalate to $22.5 million if he makes 18 starts and to $25 million if he makes 23 starts — a figure he has reached in three straight seasons.

The sides agreed to the deal on Tuesday, pending a physical.

Because Montgomery was not in the organization on opening day, the Diamondbacks cannot make a qualifying offer to him as a free agent and would not be eligible to get an additional pick in the 2025 amateur draft if he leaves Arizona at the end of the season and signs with another team.

