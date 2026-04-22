Line drive gets lodged in Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert's jersey

SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert can thank his jersey for stopping at least one earned run on Wednesday.

With a runner on third in the first inning, the Athletics' Carlos Cortes belted a line drive at the Seattle Mariners right-hander and the ball somehow lodged itself in Gilbert's jersey.

Gilbert grabbed at his stomach and turned to locate the ball as Cortes made his way down the first-base line, only to find he in fact caught it — well, kind of — in his shirt.

Cortes was credited with a single as the play was considered dead, but Nick Kurtz remained at third base. Shea Langeliers advanced to second base.

The line drive was clocked by the broadcast at 107.8 mph.

Gilbert was briefly checked out by Mariners head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson, but he remained in the game and made it through the inning. He ended up allowing two earned runs on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Soderstrom and an RBI single by Jeff McNeil.

Gilbert returned to the mound for the second inning.

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