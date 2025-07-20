Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for season after ACL surgery, setback for team with ailing Alim McNeill

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having knee surgery, a setback for a franchise that was counting on him to fill in for Alim McNeill.

Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Sunday morning, hours before his team had its first training camp practice of the year.

The 27-year-old Onwuzurike started in a career-high 11 games last season, including Detroit's loss to Washington in the divisional round. His playing time increased when McNeill had a season-ending knee injury in December. McNeill, who signed a $97 million, four-year contract extension last October, is out indefinitely.

Onwuzurike's injury gives rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams a chance to play a significant role when the two-time defending NFC North champions kick off the season Sept. 7 at Green Bay.

“Losing Levi, that hurts, but it helps that we got Tyleik,” Campbell said.

The Lions will play in the league’s first preseason game July 31 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio.

Detroit selected Williams, a former Ohio State standout, with the 28th pick overall in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 334-pound Williams started 13 games for the national champion Buckeyes and had 46 tackles, including eight for losses and 2 1/2 sacks.

The Lions also will lean on 31-year-old defensive tackle DJ Reader and newly acquired veteran Roy Lopez, who started 16 games last season for Arizona and has 50 career starts with the Cardinals and Houston Texans.

“I like what we’ve got in that room,” Campbell said. "We've got an opportunity for a lot of guys. We just have to get the best unit that we can to come out of this, and then we have to weather any storm until we get reinforcements because reinforcements are coming, at least we know that.”

Detroit's injury report on the defensive line also lists Mekhi Wingo, who had a season-ending knee injury, and Josh Paschal, who had shoulder surgery. The team also held edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad out of its first practice.

“Feel good about getting Paschal back here at some point before the season,” Campbell said.

The Lions are encouraged by Aidan Hutchinson's comeback from surgery he had last season after breaking his left leg in two places, ending his third NFL season with 7 1/2 sacks in five games.

Hutchinson appeared to fully participate in practice on Sunday, wearing a black sleeve to support much of his left leg.

“It's hard to differentiate from any other time I’ve seen because he’s so fluid and he's just such a beast,” said defensive end Marcus Davenport, who was limited to two games last season because of torn triceps. “He looks good to you, like he's back.”

