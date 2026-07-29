Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs reports to training camp but doesn't attend team's first practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs reported to training camp but was not on the field with teammates for their first practice on Wednesday as his agent and the franchise work on negotiating a new deal.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he did not have an update on talks.

“You guys know how we feel about Gibbs,” Campbell said.

A message seeking comment was left with Gibbs' agent, Todd France.

“This is both sides working through something,” Campbell said.

The Lions have signed many of their top players to contract extensions, including linebacker Jack Campbell in May.

Gibbs, who has been a Pro Bowl player in each of his first three NFL seasons, seems to be next in line.

His contract calls for him to make a little more than $1 million in base salary with a $2 million-plus roster bonus this season. The Lions picked up the fifth season of Gibbs' contract in April and he is scheduled to make $14.29 million in 2027.

Since Detroit drafted the former Alabama star at No. 12 overall in 2023, he has run for 3,580 yards with 39 touchdowns and has 181 receptions for 1,449 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gibbs is the one of four players in league history to gain at least 4,500 yards from scrimmage and score 45-plus touchdowns through three seasons, joining Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and Barry Sanders, a former Lions star.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.