Liverpool needs one more win to secure the Premier League title after beating Leicester 1-0

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — The Premier League title is so close Liverpool can almost touch it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half strike against Leicester on Sunday pushed the Merseyside club to within one more win of a record-equaling 20th English league crown.

It would not even take that if second-placed Arsenal loses to Crystal Palace on Wednesday. But regardless of any other result, Liverpool knows victory against Tottenham at Anfield next Sunday will be enough to seal the title.

“One win away now, it’s very close," said Alexander-Arnold, who tore his jersey off in celebration after his decisive goal.

Arsenal had ensured Liverpool would have to wait a while longer for its crowning moment after routing Ipswich 4-0 earlier Sunday. And for long periods at the King Power Stadium, Leicester threatened to frustrate the league leader — even having a Conor Coady goal disallowed before Alexander-Arnold's winner.

Defeat confirmed 2016 league champion Leicester's relegation.

Wolves sealed top-flight safety by beating Manchester United 1-0 after Pablo Sarabia's brilliant second-half free kick.

Chelsea moved up to fifth by rallying to beat Fulham 2-1 with two late goals.

Title edges closer

One more win. That’s all it will take for Liverpool to be crowned champion and move level with Manchester United’s record title haul.

And the joy on Alexander-Arnold’s face after crashing a left-footed shot past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the 76th minute underlined the importance of the win.

While the title has looked destined for Anfield for much of the season, this was the latest occasion in recent weeks when the strains of the campaign have seemed to weigh on Liverpool.

Against a Leicester team that needed to win to hold off relegation, Liverpool struggled to find a breakthrough despite repeatedly hitting the frame of the goal.

Leicester also saw an effort from Wilfred Ndidi hit the post in the first half and Coady had a goal ruled out for a foul on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

On came Alexander-Arnold, who is widely tipped to join Real Madrid at the end of the season, and he provided the decisive moment.

After a goalmouth scramble had seen Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota hit the woodwork, Alexander-Arnold’s shot went under the body of Hermansen. The goal sparked wild scenes as Alexander-Arnold ran to the corner to celebrate with the traveling supporters.

Liverpool's last title in 2020 came when teams had to play behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be so close to sealing for some of us a second league title, and for a lot of us a first league title, but especially in front of fans – which is what we’ve been missing – is very special,” Alexander-Arnold said.

Arsenal rout

After eliminating holder Real Madrid from the Champions League in midweek, Arsenal cruised to victory against an Ipswich team that is now all but certain to be relegated.

Leandro Trossard's low shot gave Mikel Arteta’s team the lead in the 14th and Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-0 in the 28th.

Trossard scored his ninth of the season in the 69th and Ethan Nwaneri completed the rout in the 88th.

Arsenal plays Palace midweek when it can at least delay Liverpool's coronation until next weekend.

Ipswich's fate is almost sealed. Sitting 18th in the standings, it can only pick up a maximum of 36 points by winning its remaining five games this season. That would still only put it level with 17th-placed West Ham's current points tally.

Highs and lows

After the highs of United's epic Europa League comeback against Lyon on Thursday, Old Trafford was brought back down to earth after yet another Premier League defeat.

A 15th league loss of the season is a club record high for United in the Premier League era. United has not lost so many games in a league season since the 1989-90 campaign when it was defeated 16 times in England's old Division One.

According to statistician Opta, eight home defeats in the league is the most since United was beaten nine times in 1962-63.

United is already certain to set the club's worst-ever points total in the Premier League. The latest loss left Ruben Amorim's team on 38 points. United's lowest total was 58 in the 2021-22 season. With five rounds remaining, even a perfect finish would only see United amass 53.

“We have to score goals. We need to improve in that area of the game clearly. If you don’t score goals, you don’t win games," United coach Amorim said.

Wolves, meanwhile, made it five wins in a row in the Premier League - and set a new club best in the Premier League.

Substitute Sarabia had only been on the field for three minutes when he curled a free kick from outside of the area into the top corner.

Wolves moved level on points with United to ensure it would avoid the drop.

Chelsea rises

Chelsea's Champions League hopes looked set to take a hit when trailing 1-0 to Fulham and with time running out at Craven Cottage.

After Alex Iwobi's goal in the 20th minute, Chelsea left it late to score twice to win the West London derby and move to fifth, immediately above Nottingham Forest.

Tyrique George leveled the game in the 83rd and Pedro Neto got the winner in the third minute of added time.

Chelsea is ahead of Forest on goal difference, having played a game more.

The Premier League will get a bonus fifth Champions League place next season because of the performances of English teams in Europe this year.

