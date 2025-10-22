Liverpool rebounds with 5-1 win at Frankfurt in Champions League; Chelsea and Bayern also win big

MILAN — Liverpool emphatically rebounded from a miserable run as it won 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday.

There were also comfortable wins for Chelsea and Bayern Munich, while record 15-time champion Real Madrid maintained its perfect start in this season's tournament with a 1-0 victory at home over struggling Juventus.

“I don’t know if it’s a statement but it is a win and something to build on," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told TNT Sports. “I’ve been in the football business for a while, so not relief. Obviously we are disappointed with losing games, so it’s something we have to deal with, stick together and keep working.

“We don’t get dragged into the negative things that are going around. The only way you can play your game is to focus on the task ahead."

Liverpool travelled to Germany on a four-game losing streak that included Sunday's home defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Among its recent setbacks was also a loss at Galatasaray in its second league-phase match.

Frankfurt had beaten Galatasaray 5-1 and also lost by that scoreline at Atletico Madrid.

Rasmus Kristensen gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute but Liverpool leveled nine minutes later through former Frankfurt player Hugo Ekitike, who outsprinted three of his former teammates before firing a low effort under Michael Zetterer.

Ekitike didn’t celebrate but raised up his hands in an apologetic gesture.

Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté headed in corners within five minutes of each other to give Liverpool a comfortable halftime lead.

Florian Wirtz provided his first Champions league assist in the 66th, setting up Cody Gakpo for a tap-in, and he did it again four minutes later for a low drive from Dominik Szoboszlai low drive from 30 meters out.

Perfect Madrid

Jude Bellingham scored his first Champions League goal of the season to break the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Most of the credit was owed to Vinícius Júnior, who twisted and turned on the left before seeing an angled drive come off the inside of the far post. Bellingham was quickest to react and tap it home.

Madrid joined four other clubs — including Bayern — that are level at the top the league table with a maximum nine points.

Juventus drew its previous two matches in Europe and hasn’t won since Sept. 13.

Teenage antics

Three teenagers scored for Chelsea to help the Premier League team overwhelm 10-man Ajax 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

A chaotic first half saw five goals, a red card and three penalties all converted.

After Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor was sent off in the 15th minute for an awful challenge on Facundo Buonanotte, the 19-year-old Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo put Chelsea two up. Wout Weghorst pulled one back from the spot for Ajax.

But Enzo Fernández and the 18-year-old Estêvão netted spot kicks of their own to put Chelsea firmly in control at the break. Estêvão became Chelsea’s youngest goalscorer in the Champions League — shortly after Guiu had broken the record.

The 19-year-old Tyrique George extended Chelsea’s advantage shortly after replacing Guiu at halftime.

In Munich, 17-year-old Lennart Karl became Bayern's youngest Champions League goalscorer in style, setting the German team on its way to a 4-0 win over Club Brugge. Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Nicolas Jackson also scored for Bayern.

Immediate impact

Substitute Roberto Navarro had an immediate — and stunning impact — as he helped Athletic Bilbao to its first points in this season’s Champions League, with a 3-1 comeback victory over Qarabag.

Navarro was brought on in the 65th minute, with the score 1-1, and gave the hosts the lead five minutes later with a delightful curled finish into the far corner.

Qarabag, which was surprisingly perfect going into the encounter, had taken the lead after just 49 seconds through Leandro Andrade.

But Gorka Guruzeta leveled shortly before halftime and also gave his team a two-goal cushion with full time looming.

Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray to a 3-1 win over Bodø/Glimt, while Sporting Lisbon fought back to beat 10-man Marseille 2-1.

Tottenham was held to a 0-0 draw at Monaco, and Atalanta drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague.

