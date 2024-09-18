Luisangel Acuña's huge game for the Mets hurts older brother's team, the Braves, in NL playoff race

NEW YORK — (AP) — Luisangel Acuña has subbed so nicely for the New York Mets already that his brother's team is in growing danger of missing the postseason.

Replacing an ailing Francisco Lindor at shortstop, Acuña capped a huge night at the plate with his first career home run to help the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 10-1 on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Acuña, a younger sibling of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., finished a triple short of the cycle and scored three times in his fourth major league game.

“He had a hell of a night and I hope he has many, many nights like that in his career," Mets teammate Pete Alonso said. "Super exciting start for him, and he's been playing super lights-out for us.”

New York's victory coupled with Atlanta's 6-5 loss in Cincinnati left the Braves two games out of a playoff spot with 11 to play. The Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks are tied for the second of three National League wild cards at 83-68.

“I'm just here to help in whatever way I possibly can,” Luisangel Acuña said through an interpreter.

Winners of six consecutive NL East titles, the banged-up Braves have been without Ronald Acuña Jr. since late May, when the 26-year-old reigning NL MVP went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Lindor wrenched his back during Friday night's victory at Philadelphia, and the Mets called up Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse the following day. He singled twice in his major league debut, then came off the bench Sunday when Lindor exited early with recurring pain.

Acuña entered on defense in the ninth inning of a tie game Monday night against Washington and handled four grounders flawlessly — one with the infield in.

None were particularly difficult chances, but all of them came with a runner in scoring position and the game on the line. New York won 2-1 in 10 innings.

“He's come in and shown out — doing it on both sides, offense and defense,” Mets pitcher Tylor Megill said. “Since he came up here, nothing's changed. He's still playing incredible.”

With left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound Tuesday for Washington, the Mets gave Acuña his second start, and he certainly made the most of it.

Batting ninth, he knocked in New York’s first run with a line-drive double in the third inning for his first extra-base hit and RBI. Acuña singled and scored again in the sixth on Alonso's three-run homer, then connected for a solo shot of his own in the eighth.

That left him 5 for 11 in the majors, making it easy to forget the low throw Acuña failed to corral for his first career error early in the game.

“He’s jelled super quick. I mean, he’s just been a complete pro so far and he’s been outstanding,” Alonso said. “I know it’s only been a few games, but I’m really, really impressed with how he’s going about his business. I mean, the playing on the field speaks for itself, but just how he carries himself and goes about his business every day. He’s a true pro so far and it’s awesome to see.”

Plenty of touted prospects like Acuña are making their debuts around the big leagues this month to begin gaining experience as the season winds down.

Nobody else is doing it at shortstop in New York City, filling in for a top MVP contender during the heat of a pressure-packed playoff race.

“That confidence comes from my brother,” the younger Acuña said.

He received a congratulatory text message from his big brother Tuesday night and plans to put the souvenir ball from his first home run in a trophy case in the new house he’s building.

“Excited. Proud of myself,” Acuña said. “I think this is something that I earned.”

Acuña was acquired in a July 2023 trade when the Mets sent three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and cash to the Texas Rangers.

Immediately tabbed one of New York’s top prospects, Acuña batted .258 with seven homers and 40 stolen bases in 131 games at Syracuse this season while splitting time among shortstop, second base and center field.

Now, he's got his eye on helping the Mets reach the playoffs. They have a pivotal three-game series coming up in Atlanta beginning next Tuesday — and even though Ronald Acuña Jr. won't be able to play, it's definitely on his mind, too.

“He just told me that he was going to be there,” Luisangel Acuña said, “and just to make sure that I'm there so we can switch jerseys.”

