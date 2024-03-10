Luka Doncic is first NBA player to have 6 straight 30-point triple-doubles as Mavericks top Pistons

DETROIT — (AP) — Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to record six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half and beat the Detroit Pistons 142-124 on Saturday night.

Doncic finished with 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, eclipsing Russell Westbrook's mark of five straight 30-point triple-doubles. He also extended his own record with a fifth straight 35-point triple-double.

Kyrie Irving added 21 points for Dallas, which has won two in a row after a three-game losing streak.

Cade Cunningham had 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost 10 of 12. Simone Fontecchio added a career-high 27 points.

The Mavericks led 69-65 at halftime, helped by 21 points from Doncic in the second quarter.

Doncic had 10 more points in the third and Dallas moved out to a 144-88 lead after Michigan star Tim Hardaway Jr. hit three 3-pointers in the final 2:16 of the period — the last, a buzzer-beater.

The Mavericks outscored Detroit 7-0 in the first minute of the fourth, extending their lead to 23 points.

The game got scrappy down the stretch. With 9:07 left, Stanley Umude was whistled for a flagrant four for hitting Hardaway in the head. Then, with 7:03 left, Jalen Duren fouled Gafford hard as he went to the basket on what would have been Doncic's 10th assist. P.J. Washington lightly pushed Duren away from Gafford, who was on the floor, and Duren responded with a much harder shove, bringing all 10 players into the scrum.

Duren was ejected after receiving a personal foul and two technicals. Washington also received a technical.

Cunningham battled Doncic fairly evenly in the first half, posting 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Dallas turned eight turnovers by the Pistons into 18 points.

