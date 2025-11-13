Mack Rhoades leaves role as CFP selection committee chairman and takes leave of absence as Baylor AD

WACO, Texas — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has stepped down from his role as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee and is taking a leave of absence from the school.

The school said in a statement Thursday that Rhoades' leave was for personal reasons, and went into effect Wednesday. The school provided no other details and declined further comment.

Rhoades was in his first season as chairman of the CFP committee that determines the rankings for the 12-team playoff. The CFP confirmed Rhoades was stepping down from the committee, but didn't immediately respond to how his role of chairman would be filled moving forward the remainder of this season.

OutKick first reported earlier this month that Rhoades was part of a school investigation into an alleged verbal and physical altercation with a football player and assistant coach. It wasn't immediately clear if that was related to him stepping down and taking a leave of absence.

The outlet reported that Rhoades approached tight end Michael Trigg before a home game Sept. 20 at Arizona State and put his hands on the player, while using expletive in asking why he was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt under his uniform. Then after the game, according to the report, Rhoades was behind Trigg and some coaches when the AD allegedly grabbed an assistant coach and verbally accosted him.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.