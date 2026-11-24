NEW YORK — Major League Baseball dropped its demand for an escrow provision that was part of its salary cap proposal, instead saying Tuesday that an overage or underpayment in a 50-50 revenue split would be accounted for in future seasons.

When MLB made its cap proposal, it included a provision used by other leagues in which a slice of an individual player's salary would be withheld and clawed back if the percentage of revenue going to players in a year winds up going over the percentage specified for compensation. The players' association objected, saying that mechanism would gut player contract guarantee provisions.

“For months, union leadership has attacked the escrow provision used in other sports and mischaracterized the issue as the end of guaranteed contracts," baseball spokesman Glen Caplin said in a statement. "MLB took another step today by withdrawing our escrow proposal, removing any doubt that every single guaranteed player contract will remain fully guaranteed in the new salary cap and floor system.”

MLB said any underpayment or overpayment to players would be incorporated into future cap and floor calculations and that MLB would have the ability to have up to two years to account for a revenue lag.

“Instead of holding back player money each year, MLB’s new proposal is to take that same amount of money out of players’ pockets in the following year,” union head Bruce Meyer said in a statement. “It’s a different way of achieving the same objective of the salary cap — to reduce and suppress player salaries and freedom of movement. This is yet another example of how MLB’s salary cap proposal pits player against player, past, present and future.”

In another proposal Tuesday, players asked that money they donate to team charities be deducted from their salary for the purpose of calculating team luxury tax payrolls and for the new competitive integrity tax the union proposed be assessed to low-spending clubs.

Baseball’s labor contract expires on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST and management is expected to lock out players in the sport’s 10th work stoppage since 1972, bringing signings and trades to a halt.

A lockout that began on Dec. 2, 2021, lasted 99 days and ended with the current five-year agreement on March 10, 2022. Opening day was pushed back from March 31 to April 7.

Next season is scheduled to start on March 24.

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