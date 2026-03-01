Man United flying high after 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. Arsenal hosts Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United climbed up to third place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Benjamin Sesko's seventh goal in eight games sealed the win at Old Trafford that moved United above Aston Villa on goal difference.

“It feels like a big result," said United captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored from the penalty spot.

At the other end of the standings, Tottenham's winless run extended to 10 games after a 2-1 loss at Fulham — leaving it mired in a fight to avoid relegation. Nottingham Forest also failed to pull further away from the drop zone after a 2-1 loss at Brighton.

League leader Arsenal hosts sixth-place Chelsea later Sunday.

Carrick gets the better of Glasner

United's latest win boosted its push for a return to the Champions League and further strengthened Michael Carrick's credentials to be given the coach's job on a long-term basis.

He remains unbeaten since being given a contract to the end of the season in January, with a record of six wins in seven games. His cause may also have been helped after overcoming a Palace team coached by Oliver Glasner, who was one of the early favorites to get the job when United fired Ruben Amorim at the start of the year.

Over two spells as United coach, Carrick has picked up 23 points from nine games. Stats provider Opta said it was the joint highest points total for a manager after his first nine games in the league's history — equaling Ange Postecoglou's start at Tottenham.

“This place means a lot to me so to have the sort of positivity and everyone enjoying going to the games and watching it and for me to have an influence on that, I’m not going to lie, it feels good,” Carrick said.

Glasner was widely seen as a leading contender for the United job. His reputation has grown after winning the FA Cup with Palace last season and he will be a free agent at the end of the current campaign. And when Maxence Lacroix headed Palace in front after just four minutes, Glasner had the chance to claim a statement win in front of United's hierarchy.

But Carrick has instilled a resilient streak in his team in just a short space of time and United leveled in the 57th after Lacroix dragged back Matheus Cunha in the box and was sent off for denying a clear scoring opportunity.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and converted from the penalty spot for his seventh goal of the season.

Sesko, who has been a scoring substitute in recent weeks for United, was given a chance from the start and struck again with a powerful winning header in the 65th.

“We were behind so we had to show some character,” Fernandes said. "The result gives us the chance of getting third but there are a lot of games still to go. We have a lot to do and it is important we don’t feel like we are already in the place we want to be.”

Sinking feeling for Tottenham

Tottenham is still without a league win in 2026 after new coach Igor Tudor made it back-to-back losses in his first two games in charge. Spurs have equaled their longest winless streak in the Premier League — matching a record that dates back to 1994, according to Opta.

Last week's 4-1 rout at the hands of north London rival Arsenal was followed by another defeat at Fulham.

First-half goals from Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi gave Fulham a 2-0 lead at the break. Richarlison pulled one back in the second half.

Tottenham is 16th -- four points and two places above the relegation zone with 10 rounds to go.

Forest is 17th and two points clear after its defeat at Brighton.

Vitor Pereira became Forest's fourth coach of the season when hired last month, but has fallen to two straight losses in the league.

