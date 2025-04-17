Man United seals spectacular comeback to beat Lyon 5-4 and advance to Europa League semifinals

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester United’s season isn’t done yet.

On a night of high drama at Old Trafford, the troubled Premier League club put its domestic problems to one side by sealing a spectacular comeback to beat Lyon 5-4 and advance to the semifinals of the Europa League.

United blew a two-goal lead and then had to come back from 4-2 down against 10 men in extra time to produce one of its most memorable victories in its famous stadium.

Harry Maguire's dramatic winner in added time of extra time sparked scenes of jubilation and kept alive hopes that United could yet salvage a desperate campaign that has left the 20-time English champions languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

“We still have time to make something special of this season, so we have to think like that and be positive," United head coach Ruben Amorim said.

United will play Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals after the Spanish club beat Rangers 2-0.

Tottenham also overcame its domestic problems by sealing a place in the last four with a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Bodo/Glimt became the first Norwegian team to reach the semifinals of a European competition by beating Lazio 3-2 on penalties. Lazio sent the game to a shootout after 3-1 win in extra time meant the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Comeback king

United has been famed for its comebacks over the years — none more famous than victory against Bayern Munich to win the Champions League final in 1999 when late goals by Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sealed a 2-1 win.

Such moments feel a long way away for a team that is languishing 14th in England's top flight and is guaranteed to end the campaign with a club-record-low points total in the Premier League era.

The Europa League is Amorim's last chance of success this season, while victory would also secure a place in the lucrative Champions League next campaign.

United had led 2-0 at halftime through goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot and could have been further ahead with Bruno Fernandes hitting the bar and Alejandro Garnacho failing to score when through on goal.

But it let a commanding position slip by conceding twice in six minutes in the second half, with Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico stunning the home crowd.

Despite Tolisso being sent off in the 89th, Lyon led 4-2 in extra time through Rayan Cherki and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty.

As some fans started to leave the stadium, United mounted a comeback with three goals in seven minutes. Fernandes scored from the penalty spot and then Kobbie Mainoo leveled with a curling shot inside the box.

The stage was set for Maguire — playing as a makeshift striker — to head the winner.

“It was fun,” said Amorim. “If you see the goals from Kobbie and Harry Maguire, the sound of the stadium was the best sound I ever (heard). You want to keep that. People want to keep a lot of things, shirts, I just want to keep that sound, it’s the best sound in the world.”

Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams were on target for United's semifinals opponent Bilbao. A 2-0 win against Rangers at San Mames settled the tie after the first leg ended 0-0.

Tottenham advances

Dominic Solanke's first-half penalty secured victory for Tottenham against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs have also endured a miserable domestic campaign and are one place below United in the league. But the deep run in the Europa League has provided rare moments of optimism and it remains in with a chance of winning a first trophy since 2008.

"The players believe in what we’re doing and I’m so proud of them because it was a big game for us — no doubt about it — for our season, for everything, and what we’re trying to achieve,” Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou said.

Spurs needed the assistance of VAR when it was awarded a penalty for a foul by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos on James Maddison.

Solanke fired down the middle for the decisive goal in the 43rd minute.

Spurs will face Norwegian history maker Bodo/Glimt in the semifinals.

Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikitka Haikin denied Lazio's Taty Castellanos from the spot to decide the shootout.

“It’s historic, not only for Bodø/Glimt but for all of Norwegian football,” Haikin said. "Even after I saved Castellanos’ shot, I didn’t realise we’d won — but then I saw the guys running and I started running too.”

Conference League

Big teams remain in the third-tier UEFA Conference League after Chelsea, Fiorentina and Real Betis all advanced to the semifinals.

Chelsea's 3-0 first leg win against Legia Warsaw meant it would have taken a remarkable turnaround at Stamford Bridge to prevent the two-time Champions League winner from progressing. And despite a 2-1 loss, Chelsea won 4-2 on aggregate.

Fiorentina needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to draw 2-2 at home against Celje and a 4-3 aggregate win.

Betis advanced 3-1 on aggregate against Jagiellonia Bialystok after a 1-1 draw.

Djurgarden beat SK Rapid 4-1 to seal a 4-2 aggregate win.

Djurgarden plays Chelsea in the semifinals and Fiorentina plays Betis.

