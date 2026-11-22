LISBON, Portugal — Marc Marquez finished eighth in the Portuguese MotoGP to win a record-tying eighth title on Sunday, matching Italian great Giacomo Agostini.

Marco Bezzecchi, who was 102 points ahead of Marquez after seven rounds, won in Portugal.

The eighth-place finish gave the 33-year-old Marquez enough points to clinch the title with one round remaining. The Ducati rider matched the eight premier-class titles won by Agostini, whose victories came in the 500cc era.

Marquez reached 439 points, 43 points more than Jorge Martin of Aprilia.

It was the biggest points comeback in MotoGP history, according to MotoGP. After his victory in Portugal, Bezzecchi was third, two points behind his Aprilia teammate in the overall standings.

Marquez also won MotoGP titles in 2013-14, 2016-19 and 2025.

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