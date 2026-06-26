Marina Mabrey matches WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help Toronto rout Los Angeles

TORONTO — Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help the Toronto Tempo rout the Los Angeles Sparks 125-97 on Thursday night.

Mabrey tied the mart set by Liz Cambage for Dallas against New York on July 17, 2018, and by A’ja Wilson for Las Vegas at Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023.

Mabrey was 17 of 28 from the field, hitting 9 of 18 3-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws.

The Tempo opened a nine-game homestand.

Up next

Sparks: At Indiana on Saturday night.

Tempo: Host Phoenix on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena,.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.