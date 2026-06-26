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Marina Mabrey matches WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help Toronto rout Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Sparks Tempo Basketball Toronto Tempo's Marina Mabrey sprints upcourt during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Toronto, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP) (Sammy Kogan/Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press v)
By Associated Press

TORONTO — Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help the Toronto Tempo rout the Los Angeles Sparks 125-97 on Thursday night.

Mabrey tied the mart set by Liz Cambage for Dallas against New York on July 17, 2018, and by A’ja Wilson for Las Vegas at Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023.

Mabrey was 17 of 28 from the field, hitting 9 of 18 3-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws.

The Tempo opened a nine-game homestand.

Up next

Sparks: At Indiana on Saturday night.

Tempo: Host Phoenix on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena,.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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