Marta returns to Brazil's national team for friendly matches against Japan

Marta is back.

The six-time world player of the year has returned to Brazil's national team for friendlies against Japan on Friday and Monday in São Paulo. While it remains to be seen whether she'll play, her inclusion on the roster suggests she may not be ready to retire just yet.

The 39-year-old announced last year that she would step down from the national team following the Paris Olympics. The Brazilians went on to win the silver medal after a 1-0 loss in the final to the United States.

She has continued to play for her club team, the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League. Last season, Marta scored 11 goals with the Pride, which won the NWSL title. She re-signed with the team through 2026 earlier this year.

“Marta has had a great season and has been very important for her club, which is the league champion," Brazil coach Arthur Elias told reporters when he announced the roster. “Her presence in some call-ups is very important for the younger players, for the renewal that is taking place in the national team.”

The matches against Japan are important for Brazil to prepare for the Copa América, which opens in July in Ecuador. Brazil is the defending champion.

“She’s a very important person for our group, for the other girls who are just arriving. I’ve already told her to retire when she’s about 45, around there. As long as she’s well, I’ll be encouraging her to continue with us,” Brazil defender Tarciane said in a press conference ahead of the matches against Japan. “And there’s no way we can be without Marta. I can’t see the national team now without Marta, because we need her, we need everything she’s experienced in women’s football, and she needs to live this moment too.”

Marta has played in 185 matches for Brazil. In her last, in the Olympic final, she was emotional as she came off the field. She insisted her tears were not because of the loss or her retirement, but because of pride for having medaled.

“I am crying out of gratitude, happiness. I am not crying because we won silver. Look at how much we had to overcome to win this silver,” she said.

Better known just by her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has scored a record 119 goals for Brazil.

She was just 17 when she appeared at the 2003 World Cup, held in the United States. She has the career record for most World Cup goals with 17, and she has 13 Olympic goals, one shy of compatriot Cristiane’s record.

Brazil is hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup, leading to some speculation that she might try to play in the game's biggest tournament on home soil. She has said in the past that she's willing to help Brazil in any way possible.

“Having this opportunity to share a dressing room with Marta, not only for the national team but also for the club, is a privilege," midfielder Angelina said after training on Wednesday. “You never imagine that you will be sharing a dressing room with your idol.”

