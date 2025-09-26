Marté's home run-robbing catch was one of the best Francona says he's ever seen

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Noelvi Marté might have saved the Cincinnati Reds' playoff hopes when he robbed Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds of a home run with a spectacular catch over the wall in the ninth inning of a 2-1 win on Thursday.

The Reds remained one game back of the New York Mets for the final NL wild card spot.

“Under the circumstances, that's one of the best plays I've ever seen,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “You take the time of the game, the time of the season, how high he got up.”

The 6-foot-2 Marté jumped at the 8-foot wall and reached back above the first-row of seats to catch Reynolds’ 348-foot drive for the second out of the ninth. Marté also had the other two outs in the ninth as Emilio Pagán picked up his career-high 30th save in 36 chances.

