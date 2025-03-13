Mason Rudolph is reuniting with Pittsburgh Steelers on a 2-year deal, AP source says

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Mason Rudolph is back to where he once belonged.

The veteran quarterback has reached an agreement to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been made public.

The signing gives the Steelers at least one experienced quarterback on the roster after Pittsburgh declined to bring back Justin Fields, who signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets. Russell Wilson, who started Pittsburgh's last 12 games in 2024, is meeting with other teams this week.

The Steelers have reportedly been in contact with six-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who became a free agent on Wednesday.

Rudolph spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, which drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Rudolph went 8-4-1 in 13 starts in his first go-round with the Steelers, including a 3-0 run to end the 2023 season in which he helped lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

Pittsburgh declined to re-sign Rudolph last spring, and he ended up spending 2024 with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph passed for 1,530 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games with the Titans, including a 1-4 mark as a starter.

The Steelers have also signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell and former New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols.

