Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot

NORMAN, Okla. — The pressure on Oklahoma coach Brent Venables reached a critical level after the Sooners finished 6-7 last season.

He never wavered in his belief that he could turn things around and now, he likely has the Sooners headed to the College Football Playoff.

John Mateer threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna with 4:16 left to overcome three interceptions, and No. 8 Oklahoma beat LSU 17-13 on Saturday night.

The Sooners (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) are in position to host a first-round game after winning four straight.

“The narrative wasn’t always on their side, and they had to kind of fight through that as well," Venables said. “But to be able to share in this moment with them ... I just have so much appreciation, respect for our players and staff.”

Mateer was 23 of 38 for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Sategna caught nine passes for 121 yards.

“There’s not a whole lot to really write about on the stat sheet, other than that score," Venables said.

Oklahoma held the Tigers (7-5, 3-5) to 198 total yards and came up with a late stop to hold on. LSU converted on just two of 14 third downs.

“I thought in spots, we played outstanding and gave ourselves a chance,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson III said. “Unfortunately, it was not enough and we fell short.

LSU played through rumors about its coaching situation. Brian Kelly was fired earlier and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been rumored to be his replacement. Kiffin was expected to make an announcement on Saturday regarding where he would coach next season, but he had not done so before LSU's game ended.

Michael Van Buren Jr. started at quarterback for LSU with Garrett Nussmeier still recovering from an abdominal injury. Van Buren passed for 96 yards and ran for 33.

Oklahoma was on the move early in the third quarter when Mateer threw an interception to A.J. Haulcy, who returned it 42 yards to the Oklahoma 33. LSU scored in four plays. Van Buren connected with Zavion Thomas for a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 10-3.

Oklahoma tied it late in the third quarter when Deion Burks took a short pass 45 yards up the middle. LSU went up 13-10 before the long pass from Mateer to Sategna.

Wilson said the Tigers put forth a solid effort.

"I told our team I’m extremely proud of them, of the way that they competed, the way that they believed that they could win this game and came into it with that mindset and played accordingly,” Wilson said.

Numbers game

Oklahoma has won four straight games, but this was the first time the Sooners outgained an opponent during the streak.

Tennessee outgained Oklahoma 456 yards to 351. Alabama had a 406-212 edge and Missouri had a 301-276 advantage.

The Sooners outgained LSU 393-198.

Explosive Sategna

Sategna has often been the spark the Sooners have needed, and he was again on Saturday. He had a 35-yard punt return in the third quarter before Burks’ touchdown, then scored on the long catch.

His team-leading season totals improved to 65 catches, 948 yards and seven touchdowns receiving and 1,276 all-purpose yards.

The takeaway

LSU: The Tigers played solid defense, but struggled to move the ball for the fourth straight game.

Oklahoma: Mateer made some mistakes, as usual, but came up with a few special plays in critical moments, as usual.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.