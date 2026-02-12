Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg sidelined by left midfoot sprain, out for NBA's Rising Stars

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks rookie teenage standout Cooper Flagg will miss their final game before the All-Star break and not play in the NBA's Rising Stars game on Friday night because of a left midfoot sprain.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday night than an MRI revealed the injury that occurred in their loss at Phoenix a night earlier, when the 19-year-old had 27 points in 36 minutes. They said further updates will be provided as appropriate

Flagg, the No. 1 overall draft pick last summer, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his 49 games with Dallas.

The Mavericks (19-34) have an eight-game losing streak going into Thursday night's game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

