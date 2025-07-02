Maxwell Hairston, the Bills' 1st-round pick, is accused of sexual assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston was accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021 at the University of Kentucky.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Kentucky by a woman who claims Hairston entered her dorm room without being invited, ignored her when she said didn't want to have sexual intercourse, forcibly removed her bottoms and sexually assaulted her. The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sexual assault.

Texts seeking comment Wednesday were sent to agents for Hairston.

The Bills had no comment and referred to statements made by general manager Brandon Beane in April during the draft. Beane said at the time the team had “fully investigated” a sexual assault allegation from 2021 involving Hairston, who he called “an impeccable kid.”

“So that’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name. And in this case, doesn’t seem to be anything there,” Beane said.

Hairston is from West Bloomfield, Michigan, and spent three seasons playing at Kentucky (2022-’24) before being selected by the Bills in the first round — 30th overall — of the NFL draft in April. The 21-year-old Hairston is being given the opportunity to win a starting job at cornerback this season.

The Bills have been off since completing their mandatory practices in mid-June, and return later this month for the start of training camp.

