McIlroy one off the lead at World Tour Championship and in good shape to clinch Race to Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The path is clear for Rory McIlroy to clinch the year-long Race to Dubai title and be crowned the European tour’s best player for a sixth time.

He’s well in contention to win the season-ending World Tour Championship, too.

McIlroy hit a fairway wood from 265 yards to 15 feet at No. 18 and two-putted for a closing birdie in his second round on Friday, a 3-under 69 leaving the No. 3-ranked Northern Irishman one stroke off the lead held by France’s Antoine Rozner (65) on 9-under par.

McIlroy was tied with Tyrrell Hatton (69) for second place in the tournament but his lead in the year-long Race to Dubai standings was looking impregnable.

Thriston Lawrence is the only player who can stop McIlroy winning that title — and to do that the South African needs a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates. That appeared unlikely, with a 71 leaving Lawrence at level par and nine shots off the lead at the halfway stage.

“At this point, I’m just trying to win the golf tournament,” McIlroy said, “and if I win the golf tournament, then everything else that happens alongside that is nice.”

McIlroy, a former Dubai resident and a three-time winner at the Earth Course, shared the lead with Hatton overnight and raced two strokes clear after making four birdies in his opening seven holes, including a 25-foot putt at No. 3. He faded after that, missing the fairway on each of his next three holes and making two bogeys.

The only birdie in McIlroy's final 11 holes came at the last and it was set up by a majestic approach over water that might have been the shot of the day.

“A little disappointed that I didn’t kick on after such a great start,” McIlroy said, before adding: “Nice way to finish and a good position going into the weekend right there.”

Six Race to Dubai titles would put McIlroy level with the late Seve Ballesteros and two behind Colin Montgomerie's record haul.

Rozner, ranked No. 154, was the surprise leader after making six birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 9.

He is one of many players in the 50-man field seeking a high finish to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for next season. Winning the tournament will guarantee that bonus prize, so it's potentially a life-changing weekend for players like Rozner.

“I need a really good weekend for that,” said Rozner, who won the last of his three European tour titles in Mauritius in December 2022. "I’m going to try to focus on having two solid days. See how it goes at the end.

“I think if I can have a chance on Sunday to either win it or get one of those cards, it would be great.”

Joaquin Niemann shot 67 and was alone in fourth place, two shots off the lead. There was a four-way tie a further stroke back between Rasmus Hojgaard (67), Jesper Svensson (67), Shane Lowry (67) and Keita Nakajima (69).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.