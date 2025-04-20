McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wins F1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Oscar Piastri went top of the Formula 1 standings with victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Piastri started second alongside Max Verstappen and took the lead after Verstappen had to serve a five-second penalty.

Verstappen was penalized for driving off the track when battling for the lead with Piastri at the very first corner. Piastri argued he had got in front of Verstappen on the inside of the corner.

“Once I got on the inside, I wasn’t coming out of turn one in second," Piastri said.

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari and Piastri's McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, finished fourth thanks to a smart strategy and overtaking. Norris had started 10th following a crash in qualifying.

It was the second win in a row for Piastri, who took the victory in Bahrain last week and has three wins from five races this year. He'd only won two before this season.

