Messi out of World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil

BUENOS AIRES — (AP) — Argentina star Lionel Messi will miss the two South American World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil.

The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 25-man squad announced Monday by coach Lionel Scaloni.

Media reports said it was due to a muscle injury but the Argentine Football Association did not disclose the reasons for Messi’s absence.

Reports said he suffered the injury on Sunday during Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in the MLS.

Leader Argentina plays in Uruguay on Friday and then hosts Brazil three days later in Buenos Aires.

