CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Conference championship game matchup is already set heading into the final week of the regular season, and it serves as a reminder of what can be good and what can be not so good about preseason polls.

Consider the paths of Miami and Wake Forest.

— Miami was picked No. 1 in the conference's preseason poll of 188 media members, with 88% of those voters saying they expected the Hurricanes to win the ACC title.

— Wake Forest was picked No. 13 in that poll, with 0% of voters picking the Demon Deacons to win the conference. (And remember, that's not No. 13 nationally. That's No. 13 in a 17-team conference.)

It looks hilarious now, of course. But there's a bigger issue for the conference with one week of regular-season games and then the Miami-Wake Forest title game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 5 left to play. That issue: Have the Hurricanes and Demon Deacons done enough to clinch spots in the 12-team College Football Playoff field?

Clearly, the conference thinks so. But only the selection committee knows for certain.

“All focus on 1-0,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said, repeating his familiar refrain about how only the next game matters to the Hurricanes. “That's what's matters. That's what we can control.”

In the most recent CFP rankings, Miami is No. 7 and Wake Forest is No. 8. Miami (No. 4 AP, 10-1, 8-0 ACC) beat Wake Forest earlier this season, and the Demon Deacons (No. 8 AP, 10-1, 7-1) haven't lost since.

For now, both would obviously be in the field. And based on the (albeit limited) history of the 12-team CFP selection process, Miami and Wake Forest would likely be playoff-bound regardless of who wins the conference title game if both win this weekend; the Hurricanes host to Boston College, the Demon Deacons host Duke.

“Wake Forest is a hot team,” CFP selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek said after the most recent rankings were revealed Tuesday night. “They’ve won eight consecutive games, and most of those games have not even been close, so they’ve got a lot of respect from the committee.”

It's inevitable that a team — or multiple teams — will feel snubbed when the final CFP rankings for this season come out on Dec. 6 and the 12-team playoff field is set. The ACC knows that feeling all too well.

Florida State is the gold standard of CFP snubbery; the Seminoles were 13-0 after winning the ACC title in 2023 and got left out of what was then a four-team playoff following the horrific injury that was suffered by quarterback Jordan Travis. The Seminoles have been in a tailspin ever since, going 12-24 and — unless they beat Florida on Saturday — in position to miss a bowl for the third straight season.

Miami had a serious case for a CFP spot in 2024; the committee disagreed. The Hurricanes had to sweat out the selection again last year, getting in only after Duke beat Virginia for the ACC title. Miami more than proved its selection-worthiness by getting to the CFP national championship game, but the entire process gave those who think the ACC doesn't get the fairest shake from the CFP committee more fuel for their fires.

“Shocked and disappointed" was part of the statement that ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips used in 2024 when the Hurricanes didn't make the field.

The ACC would love nothing more than not having to send out a similar statement from Phillips in a couple of weeks. The best thing that could happen in that regard is Miami and Wake Forest — both 10-1 right now — getting to Charlotte with 11-1 records.

“I ultimately I want our players focused on the task at hand and we’ll handle that at the appropriate time,” Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said. “Let’s be honest; I think we’re in a little bit of uncharted territory for myself and college football and where it is and where it’s going and how you need to do it. I don’t want to miss out on this special opportunity of what this season demands and I think I want our focus to be there as long as we possibly can.”

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