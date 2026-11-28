MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney played — in warmups, anyway.

Toney had his ankles taped and was in full uniform for warmups before No. 4 Miami played host to Boston College on Saturday, but he shed his pads and changed into more comfortable attire before returning to the field for the game. He watched with teammates from the sideline, with an earpiece to listen to play calls.

If nothing else, it was another sign that Toney could be available for next week's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Toney has not played since getting hurt in practice on Nov. 4. He had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain a day later and did not play against Notre Dame, Duke or Virginia Tech.

Even after missing all that time, Toney still entered Saturday 12th nationally with 1,027 receiving yards this season. He is third in receiving yards per game and tied for fourth in touchdown catches with 13.

“He's a quick healer,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said of Toney earlier in the week. Cristobal had previously suggested that Toney, if all went right, could get clearance by the midpoint of next week — which suggests Miami wasn't seriously expecting him to play against Boston College anyway.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC, No. 7 CFP entering Saturday) are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Toney, a sophomore, was running at nearly 20 mph less than two weeks after the surgery, Cristobal said last week.

Injured players rarely take part in full warmups with Miami, particularly at skill positions. Toney appeared to not be limited in any way, running at what seemed to be full speed and even making at least one catch one-handed during the warmup session.

Toney was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report earlier this week, then upgraded to questionable and was considered day to day entering Saturday.

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