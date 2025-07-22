Micah Parsons: 'Not really much movement' in contract extension talk with Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — (AP) — Micah Parsons has not seen progress in negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys but does not intend to hold out of training camp as the two-time All-Pro defensive end seeks a contract extension that would likely make him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

Parsons reported to camp Monday and worked out on a limited basis with the team as they started practicing Tuesday before responding to comments made by Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones during a news conference the previous day.

“I mean, honest, there's not really much movement, man,” Parsons said. "You know, I want to be here. I've always said I want to be here. But at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always, and let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.

The 26-year-old Parsons is going into the final season of his five-year rookie contract after being drafted 12th overall in 2021, but he could be franchise tagged next season without a new deal in place.

Parsons went through warmups Tuesday, but that was the extent of his involvement in physical activities because of what he described as back tightness. He did all but rule out a hold-in or leaving training camp because of the standoff. Parsons described his presence as an effort to help himself and his teammates prepare for the upcoming season as best as possible.

“I think they got their own timeline on when they want to get things done,” Parsons said. “At any given time they can get things done, so I don't think that helps. I just think I'm doing this for myself and my teammates.”

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said prior to practice that he did not believe the business of football would interfere with setting the foundation for the game.

“There’s contracts, there’s negotiations, and if you lose a lot of sleep worrying about that stuff as a coach, it can be really frustrating. But you don’t. You just coach the guys,” Schottenheimer said.

Parsons has 52 1/2 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in 63 games but is coming off his least productive season as a professional, finishing with 12 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games as he missed time because of a high ankle sprain.

Jones said Monday he had not held direct talks with Parson's agent, David Mulugheta, but was optimistic the situation would be resolved.

