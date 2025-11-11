Michael Ray Richardson, versatile guard banned from NBA for violating drug policy in the 1980s, dies

Michael Ray Richardson, a versatile guard who was banned from the NBA for violating its drug policy in the 1980s, died Tuesday. He was 70.

Richardson’s attorney and close friend, John Zelbst, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. Richardson, who had prostate cancer, died at his Lawton, Oklahoma, home, with his wife, Kimberly, present. News outlet Andscape first reported his death.

Richardson was a three-time All-Big Sky Conference player at Montana before being selected No. 4 in the 1978 NBA draft, two slots ahead of Larry Bird. He played for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets. In eight years, he was a four-time All-Star who led the league in steals three times.

He was banned in 1986 after violating the drug policy for cocaine use. He played in the Continental Basketball Association and then finished his career in Europe. He later won five championships as a coach in the Continental Basketball Association and NBL Canada.

“It was a life of redemption and winning,” Zelbst said. “Redemption and winning. It’s incredible.”

In 1979-80, Richardson averaged 15.3 points per game for the Knicks and led the league in assists (10.1 per game) and steals (3.2).

“He was just an incredible player, and no one had seen anybody like him at that time,” Zelbst said. “He was Magic (Johnson) before Magic.”

In 1984, he led the Nets to a stunning playoff upset of the defending champion Philadelphia 76ers and stars Moses Malone and Julius Erving.

In his best NBA season, 1984-85 with New Jersey, Richardson was named the NBA’s comeback player of the year after averaging 20.1 points and 8.2 assists and a league-best 3.0 steals per contest.

He played one more NBA season before his ban.

“He got kicked out of the league, got sober and never went back to it,” Zelbst said.

Richardson coached the Oklahoma/Lawton-Fort Sill Cavalry to three championships — in the CBA in 2008 and 2009 and in the Premier Basketball League in 2010. He also led the London Lightning to two NBL Canada championships. He returned to Lawton and spent much of the time in his later years guiding young Black men in the area.

Zelbst, who owned the Cavalry and Lightning, said Richardson was one of the best people he knew.

“Anybody that ever met him would just be fascinated by him,” Zelbst said. “He was such a bright light and I’m going to dearly miss him. He turned out to be my best pal, and it’s just heartbreaking.”

