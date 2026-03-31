Michael Soroka throws immaculate 5th inning in Arizona Diamondbacks debut

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka threw an immaculate fifth inning on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, becoming the fourth pitcher in franchise history to strike out three straight batters on nine pitches.

The 28-year-old Soroka made quick work of Javier Baez, Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres, blowing a 95 mph fastball past Torres for his 10th strikeout of the game, which tied a career high.

Soroka — who pitched for Canada during the World Baseball Classic — was making his first start for the Diamondbacks after signing a $7.5 million, one-year deal during the offseason.

Soroka was an All-Star for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 before back-to-back Achilles injuries caused him to miss most of the 2020 season and all of 2021 and 2022.

The other Diamondbacks pitchers to throw an immaculate inning were Randy Johnson (2001), Byung-Hyun Kim (2002) and Wade Miley (2012).

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