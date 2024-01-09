Michigan offense goes dormant after starting fast, springs back to life late to put away Huskies

HOUSTON — (AP) — Michigan looked as if it would run away from Washington early in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night.

But the Wolverines mostly plodded along until they put together a 71-yard drive that put them up two touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter of a 34-13 victory.

Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and the linemen in front of them looked poise to make fast work of the Huskies. The pair led a ground game that generated 174 yards in the first quarter.

Edwards' first two carries went for touchdowns of 41 and 46 yards and Corum broke a 59-yard run to end the quarter to set up a field goal that put the Wolverines up 17-3.

Their opening three possessions netted 235 on 17 plays.

The next seven produced just 115 yards on 29 plays with three three-and-outs.

Washington made adjustments to plug the middle, where Corum and Edwards found huge holes in the first quarter, and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore went conservative once the Wolverines had the lead.

Washington was unable to capitalize, and Michigan's offense came out of dormancy when it got the ball back with just under 10 minutes to play. J.J. McCarthy connected with Colston Loveland for a 41 yards and with Roman Wilson for 12 before Corum scored from the 3.

Thanks to the fast start, Michigan finished with a season-high 304 yards rushing and 44 total.

Corum finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Edwards had 104 yards and two TDs on six carries. It marked the first time a team had two rushers go over 100 yards in a CFP title game.

Fans watching from home complained on social media that Michigan’s offensive line got away with several holding calls. The flags never came, and by night’s end, the Wolverines were holding the national championship trophy.

The game marked a resurgence for Edwards, who turned in monster games late last season when Corum was out because of injury.

Edwards' season high coming into the game was 52 yards on 10 carries against Penn State.

