Mike Green tells reporters at NFL combine he left Virginia after being accused of sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — NFL draft prospect Mike Green, a second-team All-America edge rusher, says he transferred from Virginia to Marshall after being accused of sexual assault for the second time.

Green told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he also was accused of sexual assault in high school, adding he was never charged and insisting he did nothing wrong.

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound native of Williamsburg, Virginia, played in six games for the Cavaliers during the 2021 season and did not appear on the field the following year.

“No grudges are held,” he said, regarding his departure from the school.

The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year had 17 sacks last season, the most in major college football. He had 21 1/2 sacks in two seasons with the Thundering Herd.

"I'm the best edge rusher here," Green said at the NFL combine.

