Mike Trout leaving rehab assignment, returning to Southern California to be re-evaluated

SEATTLE — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout will not play Wednesday night for Triple-A Salt Lake and is leaving his minor league rehab assignment after one game to be re-evaluated in Southern California.

Trout began a rehab stint Tuesday with Salt Lake but exited after just two innings because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Before the Angels' game Wednesday in Seattle, manager Ron Washington said Trout reported he was feeling better, and Washington hoped the three-time MVP would be able to serve as the designated hitter for Salt Lake that night.

But later on Wednesday, the Angels announced that Trout would not be in the lineup and was returning to Southern California.

Trout went on the injured list April 30 with a torn meniscus after hitting .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games. It's the latest in a long line of injuries for the Angels superstar over the past several seasons.

Last season, Trout played in just 82 games because of a broken hamate bone. He spent five weeks on the IL in 2022 with a back injury and missed most of the 2021 season with a strained calf muscle.

