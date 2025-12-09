Mike Trout remains in the mix for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but questions linger

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mike Trout, the cornerstone of Team USA's 2023 World Baseball Classic run, is still under consideration as the roster for the 2026 tournament takes shape.

Manager Mark DeRosa said Tuesday that Trout is “in the mix” for one of the final spots, assuming he’s healthy and comfortable with his role.

“We’re talking to him, we’re talking to a couple other players, and trying to figure out what Mike wants to do,” DeRosa said at the MLB winter meetings.

The two-time American League MVP remains in a complicated place for Team USA, which is scheduled to play its first game of the tournament March 6 against Brazil in Houston.

A bruised left knee sent him to the injured list in May. It’s the same knee that required meniscus surgery in 2024, and the lingering issues kept him mostly at designated hitter last season. He still hit 26 home runs in 130 games, but his .232/.359/.439 slash line and elevated strikeout rate fueled questions about his health and availability for next year’s WBC.

Trout, who captained Team USA in 2023, has to weigh the spring tournament against being fully ready for the Angels next season. And DeRosa has to weigh carrying a full-time DH on a short, high-leverage roster.

“He’s got to be ready for ’26 with the Angels,” DeRosa said. “He didn’t play much defensively, if at all, so it’s a give and take — what he wants to do, what he feels comfortable with.”

Team USA announced four more position players on Tuesday: designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, infielders Gunnar Henderson and Brice Turang, and catcher Will Smith. They join captain Aaron Judge, outfielders Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong, and catcher Cal Raleigh.

On the mound, National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes leads the U.S. group, along with left-hander Matthew Boyd and reliever Garrett Whitlock.

General manager Mike Hill said the focus now shifts heavily to pitching.

“We were respectful of everyone’s season and making sure they got through healthy,” Hill said. “Now that we’re into the offseason and gearing up for the tournament, we’ll amp up our pitching process. We’ll be spending the next few weeks finalizing the roster and trying to build the deepest staff we can.”

Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal remains high on the wish list.

“We want our best to participate,” Hill said. “He is obviously the two time reigning Cy Young Award winner, so there’s no question about his ability with all of our pitching. You know, we’re trying.”

DeRosa said the goal isn’t simply gathering stars for this team, bur rather building a roster that fits: defense, speed, versatility, balance. A crushing loss to Japan in the 2023 WBC final, in which Shohei Ohtani struck out his then-Angels teammate Trout to end the game, has fueled their process and purpose building the team.

If Trout signs on and stays healthy, DeRosa said his name alone could shift the clubhouse dynamic. For now, though, the call remains open.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.